Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Sells A$2,492,000.00 in Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davey sold 28,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$2,492,000.00 ($1,683,783.78).
Betmakers Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Betmakers Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Betmakers Technology Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Betmakers Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betmakers Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.