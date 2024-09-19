Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $60.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,166,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Trading Down 1.7 %

Braze stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

