Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Purchases $50,400.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

