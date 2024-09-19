Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Purchases $50,400.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
