Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $199.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.64.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

