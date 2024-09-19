Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 1,898,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

