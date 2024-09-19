ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.75 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

