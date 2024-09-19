Contrasting FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Hanryu”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.18 billion 7.81 $468.17 million $13.26 33.70 Hanryu $794,166.00 16.09 -$9.29 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hanryu shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 23.56% 34.48% 15.17% Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Hanryu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 8 0 0 1.67 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus target price of $432.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Hanryu on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

