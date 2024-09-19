Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CCOR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. Core Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

