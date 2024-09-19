Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:CCOR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. Core Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $28.46.
About Core Alternative ETF
