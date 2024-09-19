Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $68.55, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.39 million 3,004.65 -$214.53 million ($3.78) -13.96 Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -4.25

Cogent Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.03% -32.41% Cogent Biosciences N/A -100.92% -57.67%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Cogent Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.