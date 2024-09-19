Critical Survey: Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) vs. Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neste Oyj and Thai Oil Public”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 17.08 Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $17.35 0.86

Analyst Recommendations

Thai Oil Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neste Oyj and Thai Oil Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thai Oil Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neste Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Neste Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Profitability

This table compares Neste Oyj and Thai Oil Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $16.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.7%. Neste Oyj pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thai Oil Public pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract, and slack wax; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

