Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

