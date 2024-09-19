Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $1,035,000.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares in the company, valued at $164,440,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 117,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.