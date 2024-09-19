Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $1,035,000.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,398 shares in the company, valued at $164,440,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
- On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 117,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.