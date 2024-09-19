ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.
Several research firms have weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
ECN Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2434679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.50%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
