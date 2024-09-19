ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.07 on Friday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2434679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

