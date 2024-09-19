EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 523,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,471. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

