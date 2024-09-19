Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.41. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

