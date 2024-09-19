Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FRFHF opened at $1,240.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $781.00 and a 52-week high of $1,248.97.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.