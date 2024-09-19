Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £197.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($261.19).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £220 ($290.62) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
