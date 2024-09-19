Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £197.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($261.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £220 ($290.62) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £174.65 ($230.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £156.39. The stock has a market cap of £31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,070.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £120.20 ($158.78) and a 1-year high of £179.80 ($237.52).

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.