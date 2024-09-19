Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Short Interest Update

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,134,000.
FTRE stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $41.02.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
