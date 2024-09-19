Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FRD opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
