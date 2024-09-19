Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

GILD stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after buying an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

