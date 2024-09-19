Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

