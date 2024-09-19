Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.7 %

GAINL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 1,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

