Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
