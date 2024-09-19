Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

HERO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

