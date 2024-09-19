goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$220.00.

GSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSY stock opened at C$180.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.21. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$101.34 and a 1 year high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The company had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. Analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3370787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

