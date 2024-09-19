Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.7 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.