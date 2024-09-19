Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE stock opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

