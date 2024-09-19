HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on COYA. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COYA
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.