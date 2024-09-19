HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COYA. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

COYA opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.58. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

