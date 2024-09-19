INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Acquires 15,380 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,554,106 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,196.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
INmune Bio Trading Down 6.5 %
INmune Bio stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
