INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Acquires 15,380 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,554,106 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,196.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INmune Bio Trading Down 6.5 %

INmune Bio stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in INmune Bio by 332.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in INmune Bio by 124.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

