Insider Buying: JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Insider Purchases £14,250 in Stock

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) insider Ed Warner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,824.31).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON JLEN opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.26) on Thursday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.46 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.65. The company has a market capitalization of £629.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4,755.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.