Insider Buying: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CEO Purchases $24,720.00 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Orion Group Price Performance
ORN opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
