Insider Buying: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Purchases $249,678.00 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE WY opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

