Insider Selling: Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Director Sells C$502,627.81 in Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.2 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.