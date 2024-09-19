Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00.
DoorDash Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DASH opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.