Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 11th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

