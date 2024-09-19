Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $3,469,886.40 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $931.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

