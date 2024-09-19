Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $62,031.74 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $62,031.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $31,956.29.

On Friday, August 30th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,475.00.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $307.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.