Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $220,626.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISRG opened at $482.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

