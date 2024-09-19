Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $45,104,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,988 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.