iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 355,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Trading Up 6.2 %

ISPC stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 97.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

