JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

