JTC (LON:JTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON JTC opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.50) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,053.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 939.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a one year low of GBX 623.50 ($8.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,857.14%.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
