Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 616,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,223. The company's 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business's revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

