Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 346,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

