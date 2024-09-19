Mizuho Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

