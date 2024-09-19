OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $2.95 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

