Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,534,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

