PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Sells A$1,759,420.00 in Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Glenn King sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.53 ($9.14), for a total value of A$1,759,420.00 ($1,188,797.30).
PEXA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About PEXA Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEXA Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.