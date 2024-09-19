Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.