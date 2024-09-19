Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 91,703 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94.

Real Matters Price Performance

TSE REAL opened at C$8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.25, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.36.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.