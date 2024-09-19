Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

RVP stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

